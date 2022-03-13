Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. Paycor HCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

