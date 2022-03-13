Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

C traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,538,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,596,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

