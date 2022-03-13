Citigroup Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $99.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JD. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QVT Financial LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 140.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in JD.com by 134.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after buying an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.