Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.25) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 749.17 ($9.82).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 766.60 ($10.04) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 626.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 650.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.58). The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,982.40).

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

