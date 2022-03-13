Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Citizens stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.
About Citizens (Get Rating)
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
