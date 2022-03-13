Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 163.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citizens by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

