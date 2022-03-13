Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues Earnings Results

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Clarivate updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $40,583,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 129,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.