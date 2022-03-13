Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

CCO stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.33. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

