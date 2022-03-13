Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $45.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

YOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 259,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $6,473,501.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,265,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YOU traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 601,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

