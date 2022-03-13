Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $35.04. 5,767,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,798,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

