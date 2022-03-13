Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,382. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

