Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $21.59. 2,765,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,911. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

