ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 203.9% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.59. 17,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,895. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.

