ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CTR opened at $27.68 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

