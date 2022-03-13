Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

