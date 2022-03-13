Clipper Realty (CLPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $9.18 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $147.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clipper Realty by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Clipper Realty by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

