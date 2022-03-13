Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.55. The company had a trading volume of 300,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,460. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $136.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81.

