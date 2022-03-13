Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,770,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,684,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

