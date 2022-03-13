Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.
Shares of SDY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.63. The stock had a trading volume of 563,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,795. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
