Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. 87,531,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average is $124.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.