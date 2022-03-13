Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,689 shares of company stock worth $166,092 over the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.