Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

