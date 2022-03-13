Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.95.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.