Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

