Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $27.75.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
