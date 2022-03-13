Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

