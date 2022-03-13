Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.77 and a 200 day moving average of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

