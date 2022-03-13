Collective Family Office LLC Has $337,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $91.67. 6,771,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,530. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

