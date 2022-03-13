Collective Family Office LLC Invests $240,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 516,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,319. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

