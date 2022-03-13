Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $112.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,690. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $83.61 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.