Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

CHRW stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

