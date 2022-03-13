Comerica Bank Sells 135 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 43.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,523.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

