Comerica Bank Sells 66,130 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.69 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.