Comerica Bank Sells 8,852 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

