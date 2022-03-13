Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

