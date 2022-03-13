Comparing VersaBank. (VBNK) and Its Competitors

VersaBank. (NASDAQ: VBNK – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VersaBank. to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of VersaBank. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VersaBank. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank. 23.07% 10.16% 1.28% VersaBank. Competitors 23.10% 11.46% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VersaBank. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank. 0 0 0 1 4.00 VersaBank. Competitors 1105 3252 2722 84 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 70.00%. Given VersaBank.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VersaBank. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

VersaBank. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VersaBank. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VersaBank. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank. $75.30 million $17.80 million 14.64 VersaBank. Competitors $12.92 billion $2.90 billion 7.95

VersaBank.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.. VersaBank. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VersaBank. peers beat VersaBank. on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

VersaBank. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

