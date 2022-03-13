Comparing Western Union (NYSE:WU) & Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Payoneer Global and Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Western Union 3 5 2 0 1.90

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus price target of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 169.69%. Western Union has a consensus price target of $20.72, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Western Union.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and Western Union’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $473.40 million 3.00 -$9.15 million ($1.00) -4.19 Western Union $5.07 billion 1.34 $805.80 million $1.97 8.74

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -7.18% -19.50% -2.02% Western Union 15.89% 291.68% 9.97%

Summary

Western Union beats Payoneer Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment consists of electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

