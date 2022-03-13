Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a PE ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

