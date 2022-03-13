Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CMTL opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $29.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

CMTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after acquiring an additional 155,502 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

