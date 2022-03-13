Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 million, a P/E ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

