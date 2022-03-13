Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 million, a P/E ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.
CMTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.
