Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $575,225.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Confluent stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $64,134,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $98,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

