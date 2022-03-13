Contrasting Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Computer Services and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.95%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Computer Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 4.83 $55.40 million $2.13 24.06 LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.38 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -68.55

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.85% 23.87% 14.68% LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

Risk & Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Computer Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

