Contrasting First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 27.27% 9.81% 1.23% United Bancorp 31.08% 13.75% 1.29%

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Financial pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years and United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Financial and United Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Financial has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial and United Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $194.28 million 3.06 $52.99 million $4.01 11.50 United Bancorp $30.41 million 3.28 $9.45 million $1.62 10.29

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial beats United Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial (Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

