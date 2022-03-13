Contrasting On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares On Track Innovations and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.18 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.18 Broadcom $27.45 billion 8.62 $6.74 billion $17.54 32.94

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05% Broadcom 27.47% 50.20% 16.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for On Track Innovations and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadcom 0 4 21 0 2.84

Broadcom has a consensus price target of $683.22, suggesting a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

Broadcom beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

