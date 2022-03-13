Contrasting Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -128.59% -34.68% -28.73% Precision Optics -8.58% -19.38% -10.77%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Outset Medical and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $102.60 million 18.82 -$131.93 million ($2.88) -14.14 Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.14 -$100,000.00 ($0.06) -33.33

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outset Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Outset Medical has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

