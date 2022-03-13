Contrasting Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonder and Civeo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Civeo $594.46 million 0.57 $1.35 million ($0.15) -160.93

Civeo has higher revenue and earnings than Sonder.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Civeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sonder and Civeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonder 0 1 2 0 2.67 Civeo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonder currently has a consensus price target of 8.67, indicating a potential upside of 85.58%. Given Sonder’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonder is more favorable than Civeo.

Profitability

This table compares Sonder and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonder N/A N/A N/A Civeo 0.23% 2.54% 1.09%

Summary

Civeo beats Sonder on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Civeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts. The Australia segment provides accommodations services on a day rate basis to mining and related service companies, such as construction contractors. The U.S. segment provides open camp facilities and highly mobile smaller camps that follow drilling rigs and completion crews as well as accommodation, office and storage modules that are placed on offshore drilling rigs and products platforms. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

