Contrasting Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Stem alerts:

Stem has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stem and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 9.85 -$101.21 million ($8.11) -1.01 Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.81 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -73.50

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stem and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sunrun 0 0 18 0 3.00

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 308.31%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $64.88, indicating a potential upside of 120.66%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Sunrun.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunrun beats Stem on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.