CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTK stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. CooTek has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTK. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

