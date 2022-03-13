Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,948,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

