Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Globe Life worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Globe Life by 123.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 673,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.73. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In related news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,376 shares of company stock worth $4,621,059. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

