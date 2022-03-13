Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

