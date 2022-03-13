Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

