Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Short Interest Update

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the February 13th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Countryside Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt lowered Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Countryside Properties stock remained flat at $$3.48 during trading hours on Friday. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

